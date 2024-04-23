Jason Wu Beauty expands in the US

Jason Wu Beauty, the cosmetics brand founded in 2021 by cosmetics industry legend Toni Ko and fashion designer Jason Wu, is expanding into CVS stores across the US.

The beauty brand is joining CVS’s off-shelf display programme and launching a range of affordable essentials for the eyes, cheeks, lips, and brows in more than 3,000 CVS stores nationwide.

Commenting on the expansion, Wu said in a statement: “We created Jason Wu Beauty to inspire others and show that everyday beauty can be effortlessly chic. I am so excited to continue to bring products to the marketplace for customers who enhance their natural beauty and allow their confidence to shine.

“This expansion with CVS allows us to reach even more of our audience and provide them with the opportunity to make picking up their favourite Jason Wu Beauty products easier than ever.”

CVS will have a curated collection of Jason Wu Beauty bestsellers, including the Flora 9 Mini Palette in Matte Agave, the Opal Stick Highlighter, the Blush Trio Palette in Beautiful Earthling and the Kindness For Your Lips Lip Oil.

There will also be the Tint It Oil It Plump It Pink Pineapple, the Hot Fluff Lipstick in Apple Pie, and the Good Night Mr. Wu Lip Mask. Products retail between 12 and 19 US dollars.