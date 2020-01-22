JC Penny says it plans to close six stores this year

The retail climate is not ideal for department stores at the moment. JC Penny today announced plans to close six stores by April of this year. The retailer currently operates around 850 stores throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, after having closed 37 stores in 2019.

JC Penny has experienced poor sales recently, with its holiday same-store sales dropping by 7.5 percent for the 2019 holiday season. The upcoming store closures are part of a turnaround plan to return to profitable sales growth, CNBC reported.

In a statement, JC Penny said that the following stores would close by April 24: Chapel Hill Mall in Akron, OH, North Hills Shopping Center in Raleigh, NC, Tulsa Promenade in Tulsa, OK, Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, NY, Southgate Mall in Missoula, MY and Myrtle Beach Mall in Myrtle Beach, SC.