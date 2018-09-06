JCPenney launches Artesia, a new boho-style brand for women

Focussing on driving its women's apparel business, JCPenney said that it is launching Artesia, a new boho style brand for women featuring relaxed silhouettes, flowy fabrics and peasant-style tops and dresses. Exclusive to JCPenney, the company added that the brand will launch in nearly 400 stores and at JCPenney.com beginning September 7, 2018.

"We strategically chose to bring Artesia into our women's assortment to fill a void on our floor. The carefree, eclectic aesthetic of the boho trend appeals to many women and the fit is flattering on countless different shapes and sizes," said Jodie Johnson, senior vice president and head of merchandising for JCPenney in a statement.

The debut collection of Artesia includes crochet cardigans and dusters, peasant blouses and tiered flounce tops combined with details such as flutter sleeves, lace, tassels and fringe, with each piece available on sale for less than 30 dollars.

Picture credit:Artesia via JCPenney