JCPenney launches new private brand - Peyton and Parker

Ahead of the holiday shopping season, JCPenney has launched a new private brand called Peyton and Parker. The company said in a statement that designed to help moms create effortless style for the family and home, Peyton and Parker offers a curated collection inspired by Instagram moments and the beautiful aesthetic created by every day, stylish moms.

"We were inspired to create a line that made it easy for mom to dress her family and decorate her home, creating a picture-perfect moment for all of her social media channels. Peyton and Parker is the company's first cross-divisional private brand in many years," said Val Harris, Senior Vice President of product development and design for JCPenney.

JCPenney said, Peyton and Parker will be available seasonally in limited-edition capsule collections, beginning with a holiday line featuring coordinating family apparel, accessories and shoes, as well as home décor, across 400 JCPenney stores and online at JCPenney.com beginning October 19, 2018. The introductory capsule collection boasts of cozy plaids, buffalo checks, rose gold sequins, glitter, navy stripes, ivory cable knits and denim.

Picture:JCPenney media centre