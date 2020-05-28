JCPenney offers designated shopping hours for at-risk customers

JCPenney has announced that it will offer designated shopping hours for at-risk customers in its newly reopened stores. The retailer defines at-risk customers as senior citizens, expectant mothers, and those with underlying health concerns. Stores will be open for only these shoppers on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 in the morning until noon.

The retailer currently has 304 reopened stores across the U.S., with five additional locations offering contactless curbside pickup.

It is using CDC guidelines and state and local mandates to inform its added precautions, instituting staggered shift schedules, extra store cleanings and plexiglass shields at registers.

“We continue to listen to our associates and customers and make additional adjustments as needed,” JCPenney's executive vice president of stores, Jim DePaul said in a statement. “We are so grateful to our associates for helping us navigate through this environment as we build on our long history and continue the JCPenney story.”