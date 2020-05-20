JCPenney re-openings 54 stores across several states

JCPenney has reopened stores as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift in the U.S. On May 20, the retailer opened doors to 54 locations across Texas, Ohio and Indiana, bringing its total number of operating stores to 153.

“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney stores... and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores, commented in a statement. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”

The company has put new measures in place to help ensure health and safety in its stores. These measures include multiple store cleanings throughout the day, social distancing procedures, contactless checkout, plexiglass shields at registers and face masks provided to all store associates.

Customers may also choose to take part in contact-free curbside pickup for online orders.

“We’re taking a strategic approach in reopening our stores nationwide and will continue doing so in a phased approach based on guidance from the CDC and local and state mandates,” DePaul noted.