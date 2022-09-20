JCPenney to expand beauty offer to stores nationwide

Department store giant JCPenney has revealed it will be rolling out its JCPenney Beauty offer to stores nationwide, building on its 2021 debut and recent online expansion.

It comes as part of the retailer’s relationship with beauty e-commerce platform Thirteen Lune, which will be spotlighted in JCPenney stores across the US and will make up around 20 percent of its beauty assortment.

From October 2022, JCPenney Beauty will expand from ten stores to 300 locations by early 2023, and 600 additional stores by spring 2023.

According to a release, its roll out is linked to JCPenney’s efforts to make beauty “hyper-inclusive” and accessible. Its partnership with Thirteen Lune will see a range of BIPOC-founded brands and emerging labels be incorporated into the offer.

“Inclusivity is core to JCPenney. We exist to celebrate and serve America’s diverse, working families which is why we are leading the change to foster beauty inclusivity on a national scale,” said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, in the release.

Wlazlo added that by creating “a fully ownable beauty experience”, the retailer can quickly adapt and respond to customer needs.

Other new features under JCPenney’s beauty banner include a virtual makeup try-on experience and skincare assessment, now available to use on its online store, and an expanded portfolio of 250 beauty brands to purchase across Beauty and the JCPenney Salon.