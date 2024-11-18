JCPenney unveils exclusive salon experience with Larry Sims

American retailer JCPenney has launched an exclusive salon experience with celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims based on popular hairstyles worn by actress Gabrielle Union on the red carpet.

The ‘SimStyled’ experience will be available from November 18 at select JCPenney salons in the Los Angeles and San Diego markets. It will offer a curated eight-look styling menu featuring red carpet-worthy hairstyles for textured hair.

Lisa Green, vice president of salon and beauty at JCPenney, said in a statement: “Larry Sims is not just a talented stylist; he embodies the essence of creativity and cultural connection that JCPenney stands for.

“This partnership represents our commitment to providing exceptional beauty experiences to help our customers discover and celebrate their unique styles at a value.”

The SimStyled method focuses on expertly creating red carpet-worthy hairstyles in two hours or less at an affordable price, starting from 42 US dollars. The styling menu will feature a variety of textured hair looks, utilising products from ‘Flawless by Gabrielle Union,’ all personally curated by Larry Sims.

Styles include the ‘She’s Wavy,’ ‘Modern Marcel,’ ‘Waving on the Red Carpet,’ ‘Bodied My Chop,’ ‘Straight to the Point,’ ‘Bold Bantus,’ ‘Fresh and Fierce,’ and ‘Illusion Diffusion’.

Commenting on the collaboration, Larry Sims added: “Growing up in the Chicago area, JCPenney was a staple for my family’s fashion essentials, so collaborating with them now feels like a natural fit.

“I’m excited to bring the SimStyled method using the Flawless by Gabrielle Union line to JCPenney, where my goal is to make beautiful hairstyles accessible to everyone.”