JD.com launches “Best of Britain” store

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com has launched an online pop-up store the “Best of Britain” in partnership with the China-Britain Business Council to showcase the best known and up-and-coming British brands to Chinese consumers.

The pop-up will introduce dozens of high-quality British brands to Chinese consumers for the first time and will revolve around certain product categories with the initial eight weeks dedicated to beauty brands selling Argentum, BarryM, Bronnley, Cowshed, Fadeout, Little Butterfly, Living Sea Therapy, Re-Gen, Soft &Gentle, Technic and The Organic Pharmacy.

In September, the focus will shift to baby and maternal care products, followed by men's and womenswear later in the year.

Kaisi Li, deputy general manager of JD Worldwide, said: “Many brands and retailers in the UK do not yet know just how easy it is to sell their products online in China, and how big the potential market is.

“UK-based brands no longer need to invest significant time or money registering a business in China or setting up a warehouse or supply chain, or worry about any of the other roadblocks that have often prevented brands from entering China in the past. With our end-to-end cross-border e-commerce platform, JD Worldwide, they can start selling to consumers in China quickly and easily.”

Jack Porteous, assistant director of retail and the creative industries at the China-Britain Business Council, added: “There is huge and growing demand from Chinese consumers for high-quality, guaranteed authentic British products, particularly in categories like cosmetics and beauty.

“We’re looking forward to working with JD.com to showcase the ‘Best of Britain’ to Chinese consumers, and to help British brands and retailers better understand how they can tap into this massive market opportunity.”