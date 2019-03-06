JD.com partners with Google Express to expand U.S. presence

JD.com has started retailing via Google Express this week. The Chinese online shopping platform launched a store called Joybuy on Google's e-commerce function to sell around 500 products across electronics and home appliances from little-known brands. Most items on Joybuy are priced under 100 dollars.

"What we can share at this stage is that we are conducting test operations during this early phase," a JD.com spokesperson told Business of Fashion.

Google had invested 550 million dollars in JD.com in June 2018, strategically helping itself to capitalize on the Asian e-commerce sector while also allowing the Chinese e-commerce giant to better break into the U.S. market.

JD.com recently experienced a revenue rise of 22.4 percent in its results for the fourth quarter of 2018. “In the fourth quarter of 2018, JD.com continued to outperform the industry across our key product categories. Our investments in technology enhanced the customer experience and enabled greater operating efficiency,” said Richard Liu, Chairman and CEO of JD.com, stated at the time.

The retailer expects a growth rate between 18 and 22 percent for the first quarter of this year.