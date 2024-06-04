JD.com partners with Inditex and launches Massimo Dutti store

E-commerce giant JD.com and China’s largest retailer has announced a strategic partnership with Spanish fashion retail group Inditex, home to brands including Zara, Massimo Dutti, and Oysho.

The partnership launches with a new flagship store for fashion brand Massimo Dutti on JD.com's marketplace, as part of Inditex’s broader efforts to cater to the needs of China’s vast digital consumer base.

The new Massimo Dutti flagship store, which launched on June 3, offers nearly 1,000 products, including men’s and women’s wear, accessories, and exclusive items specifically for JD customers. These exclusive products will be featured prominently during JD's upcoming 618 grand promotion, China’s largest mid-year shopping festival.

Xiangying Kong, vice president of JD.com and head of JD fashion, said in a statement: "JD.com has long been the gateway for international brands to connect with Chinese consumers.

"Our partnership with Inditex highlights our commitment to bringing premium quality products to our customers. We look forward to exploring new ways to engage and interact with our users."

Eugenio Bregolat Lukashov, president of Inditex Greater China, added: "China is a strategic market for Inditex. The arrival of Massimo Dutti at JD.com represents a notable manifestation to keep deepening the digital transformation of the Group in the Chinese market.

“As a leading e-commerce platform in China, JD.com is a solid partner for us to continue to build an integrated experience for our customers.”

JD.com has nearly 600 million users, including 36 million JD Plus paid members, who the e-commerce giant states spend on average ten times more annually than regular customers.