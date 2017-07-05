JD Sports continues Australian expansion with Sydney store opening

London - JD Sports has its sights set on expanding in Australia, as the retailer gears up to open its debut store in Sydney. The store opening follows along from JD Sports first Australian store opening in Melbourne and on the Gold Coast, Queensland earlier this year.

Located at Westfield Parramatta shopping centre, the new store is set to span 400 square meters and will offer the British high street retailer’s international array of sportswear and lifestyle brands, including Nike, Adidas, Reebok and Lacoste. The store, which is set to open its doors on July 13, will be the first JD Sports store to open in New South Wales, the most populated state in Australia.

The new store opening follows on from the success of JD Sports previous success in Melbourne, which is said to have been one of the biggest launches international sportswear and lifestyle launches in Australia. “The highly anticipated JD Sports Parramatta launch is expected to attract sneakerheads on mass, following the success of Melbourne Central’s flagship store,” said JD Sports Australia head Hilton Seskin to Ragtrader.

In honour of JD Sports debut store opening in Sydney, the retailer is set to give one lucky consumer a year’s worth of footwear. JD Sports aims to open a total of five stores in Australia this year, as the British retailer seeks to dominate the local sports lifestyle market. JD Sports previously expanded its store number across the UK and opened two new stores in Malaysia.

Photos: JD Sports, Australia