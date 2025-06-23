JD Sports opens first Canadian flagship store

JD Sports is venturing further into Canada with the opening of its first flagship store in the region. The British sportswear giant has selected Vancouver’s Robson Street for the launch, which continues to build on its ongoing North American growth strategy.

JD already operates 33 stores across Canada, yet it has aspirations to grow this number by a further 17 new locations by the end of 2026. Its new flagship only cements its expansion intentions, particularly through the selection of a “high-visbility and high-footfall position" on Robson Street, a further reflection of its focus on urban centres.

The store itself incorporates JD’s signature retail experience, featuring its staple product assortment alongside exclusive brand partnerships and limited edition releases. Its interior includes a “digital portal” entrance with an LED sushi stand; a dumbwaiter system; shop-in-shops for large-scale brands like Nike and Adidas; and digital lightboxes.

In a release, Gary Ochi, chief executive officer for JD Canada, said the store opening signalled the brand’s next phase of expansion “as we double down on our ambition to be the go-to destination for sports fashion in North America”.

Ochi continued: “Vancouver’s vibrant culture and Robson Street’s reputation as a premier shopping destination make it the perfect home for our first Canadian flagship. We have designed this space to inspire our customers, offering them access to exclusive products, cutting-edge store design, and the best in sports fashion.”