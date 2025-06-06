JD Sports opens largest store in Manchester

JD Sports Fashion is set to open its largest store to date in Manchester. Located at the city’s Trafford Centre, the store will open its doors on Saturday, the 7th of June, the sports fashion retailer announced on Friday.

The store, which stretches across 41,000 square feet and more than triples its previous retail space at the location, has undergone a “transformative expansion,” the release states. In addition to a vast retail space, the store features a 92-meter-long storefront – the largest of any JD Sports store. The opening is said to underline the sports retailer’s commitment to redefining the retail experience globally.

“The opening of our largest store in the world at Trafford Centre is a proud and landmark moment for JD“, said Régis Schultz, Chief Executive Officer of JD Sports Fashion Plc. "We see the world through the mindset of our customer, know what they want and set the trends for them. This opening showcases JD’s relentless drive to bring our global customers exceptional retail experiences and differentiated product, backed by our strong brand partnerships.”

JD Sports highlighted that the opening also serves as a celebration of its heritage, with Manchester playing a central role in the company’s journey since the launch of its first store in Bury in 1981. According to the retailer, customers visiting the new store can expect the latest product drops from major sportswear brands such as Nike, adidas, Puma, and On Running. The space will also include exclusive JD brand experiences and special takeovers, including offerings from Unlike Humans and other in-house labels.