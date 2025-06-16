JD Sports opens third US flagship store on Las Vegas Strip

British sportswear retailer JD Sports has unveiled its third US flagship store on the Las Vegas Strip, cementing its presence in a region in which it has enacted a growth and connection strategy.

The 29,000 square foot flagship store houses the brand’s signature retail experience, including a curated product mix from global sportswear brands. Further special features will also be available, including exclusive drops, Las Vegas-inspired merchandise, and digitally advanced check out features, like QR code scanning.

JD’s decision to open a location in Las Vegas reflects its intention to build connections with youth culture in influential US cities. The company currently operates two flagships in New York and Chicago, and a further 339 stores across North America.

Accelerating the opening of stores in the region was cited as one of the three growth pillars of the JD Brand First strategy, reaffirmed by the brand in its latest annual report. Here, the company reported that revenue in North America rose from 3.4 million pounds to 4.2 million pounds in the 52 weeks to February 1, 2025, evidence that efforts were paying off.

In a statement addressing the latest store opening, managing director of JD North America, John Hall, said: “With our new store on the Las Vegas Boulevard, we’re building on growing momentum across North America to bring customers iconic experiences as we continue to propel youth culture forward, on every corner of the world.”