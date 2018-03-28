JD Sports to open at The Lexicon Bracknell

More leading retail brands have joined the growing line up of tenant set to open at The Lexicon Bracknell. JD Sports, leading sportswear retailer, Swarovski and Australian homeware specialist, have all signed on to open stores within the regenerated town centre.

JD Sports is set to open a new 6,500 square foot store on Braccan Walk, joining the likes of Foot Locker, Clarks, Timberland and Office. Swarovski is set to open a 750 square foot store on The Avenue, opening alongside of other jewelry and accessory retailers like Ernest Jones and Pandora, while House will open a 3,000 store near First Home Choice on Braccan Walk.

The new signings now place The Lexicon at 92.4 percent let, with an additional 12,000 square feet in further negotiations. Other retailers set to open at The Lexicon Brackness include Fenwick.

“The overriding vision for the regeneration of Bracknell was to create a welcoming and engaging contemporary and timeless town centre with the residents and customers at the heart,” said Richard Poyser, Head of Retail Relationships & Leasing for Legal & General. “Through great brand names and more than 100 fashion, beauty, homeware, and technology stores, we are ensuring there’s something for everyone.”

Part of a 768 million pounds investment in the regeneration of Bracknell Forest Borough, the renovated town centre includes The Lexicon Bracknell, a new 580,000 square feet retail and social hub for the town.

Photo: Courtesy of Lexicon