JD Sports to upsize at Liverpool One

Sportswear retailer JD Sports is to upsize its Liverpool One store to 40,000 square foot, twice the size of its existing store in the city.

The new regional flagship is being designed in-house and promised to bring a “unique concept” to the North West when it opens later this year on Paradise Street.

The retailer’s decision to upsize its Liverpool store follows a “highly successful performance”, the brand said in a statement.

JD Sports group acquisitions manager, Warren Thompson, said: “Liverpool One is a key location for JD. The additional space will allow us to create something quite spectacular, combining the very best mix of brands and product lines with an outstanding experience for our customers.”

Miles Dunnett from Liverpool One operator Grosvenor Europe added: “We are delighted to have been able to create this prime location for JD Sports on Liverpool One’s Paradise Street. The significantly larger store reinforces Liverpool One’s position as one of the leading retail and leisure destinations in the UK with a line-up of UK and international brands that is second to none.”

To accommodate JD Sports’ increase, Superdry is relocating to Liverpool One’s South John Street where the fashion brand will open a 10,000 square foot store.

The news follows a successful 2016 for Liverpool One, which saw its footfall reaching 29 million and its sale increasing by 8 percent compared to 2015. Last year also saw more than 20 brands opening in Liverpool One including new regional flagship for Victoria’s Secret’s.

Image: courtesy of Liverpool One