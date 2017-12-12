JD Sports upsizes store at Silverburn

JD Sports has “significantly” upsized its presence at Silverburn shopping centre in Glasgow to nearly double the size of the original unit.

The new upsize store now covers 12,831 square foot across two floors and follows strong demand for sports fashion and fitness-focused brands at the shopping centre, which recently announced the addition of PureGym.

The new JD Sports was designed by an in-house team and features the brand’s latest concept with a complete range of trainers, sports and fashion from big-name brands including Nike, Adidas, and The North Face.

JD Sports head of acquisitions Warren Thompson, said: “We are delighted to open the doors of our brand new upsized store which provides an enhanced experience and a far greater range of products. The Silverburn store has always been key in this region and the opportunity to nearly double the size to create this flagship will enable us to keep building upon this success.”

David Pierotti, general manager at Silverburn, added: “JD Sports’ significant investment in its presence at Silverburn is testament to the centre’s reputation as the region’s leading retail and leisure destination.

“The brand’s decision to upsize reflects strong occupier demand and is a prime example of the current trend amongst retailers to invest in large stores in prime regional locations. Since opening, the brand has amassed a strong following from Silverburn’s far-reaching catchment, and we know that our loyal customers will be thrilled with this brand-new store.”

Silverburn is anchored by Debenhams and is home to over 120 retailers including H&M, River Island and Flannels, which opened its first Scottish store earlier this year.

