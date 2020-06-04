Jérôme Dreyfuss opens pop-up store in Paris

As part of the “En Couleurs” exhibition, Jérôme Dreyfuss opened his new pop-up store in the Parisian department store Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche. The shop will be open from June 2 to August 31.

Alongside the pop-up store opening, the French leather goods designer has also created the “Cool it” capsule collection, which features leather accessories, travel items and a beach towel in bright, bubble-gum-like colors.

“Cool it” embodies the themes of happiness, carefree attitudes and feelings of summer. More specifically, the brand explained in a statement that the collection “will warm you up and take you on an early vacation getaway”.

Jérôme Dreyfuss launched his accessory collection in 2002. Meanwhile, the brand has its own boutiques in Paris, New York, London, Tokyo and Taipei and is offered in over 350 global points of sale.

As a response to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the LVMH-owned Parisian department store closed in mid-March. Since Monday, May 11, Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche has been able to reopen its doors to the public.