Jeweller David M Robinson signs five-year lease at Liverpool One

British luxury jewellery retailer, David M Robinson has committed to a five-year lease renewal of its boutique on South John Street at Liverpool One.

David M Robinson, founded in Liverpool in the 1960s as a small jewellery workshop has made its transition to luxury jewellery through its award-winning collections, and represents one of Liverpool One’s original tenants.

The five-year renewal marks the “continuation of a strong affiliation between the award-winning retailer and the destination,” said Liverpool One in a press statement.

John Robinson, managing director at David M Robinson, said: “Following our milestone 50th-anniversary last year, we are delighted to confirm this lease renewal at Liverpool One which marks an exciting new chapter for David M Robinson.

“With our heritage link to the city, and history at the destination, maintaining our bricks and mortar presence at Liverpool One is crucial to our business. We pride ourselves on the showroom experience we offer and the way we engage with our customers in this space. Liverpool One has the ability to attract visitors from all over the UK and further afield.”

Alison Clegg, director, asset management, Grosvenor Europe, added: “It’s a pleasure for Liverpool One to play a part in the local success story that is David M Robinson, and we’re pleased to have had the opportunity to build a relationship with the family business since the launch of Liverpool One.

“As part of its luxury DNA, David M Robinson has always placed great emphasis on providing the highest level of customer service, and in doing so, shows the importance of a physical retail presence for brands. The premium experience is a key aspect of our retail strategy for Liverpool One, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with David M Robinson as part of these plans.”

The signing follows news that M·A·C Cosmetics has officially launched its 2,654 square foot retail space at Liverpool One, as well as, premium British sportswear pioneer, Castore, which made its physical retail debut outside of London.

Image: courtesy of Liverpool One