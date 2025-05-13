Jewells to make UK retail debut with four new stores

Jewells is launching in the physical retail space with the opening of four new stores across the UK. The British jewellery brand has partnered with landlord Hammerson, which has signed the stores at four of its retail sites.

The first locations will open May 30 at Westquay in Southampton and The Oracle in Reading. These will be followed by additional sites in Bullring Birmingham and London’s Brent Cross, both expected to open in June.

In a release, Leah Uka, chief brand officer for Jewells, said launching the brand’s first physical spaces in key destinations “has been an important process for us”.

Uka continued: “We have ambitious expansion plans targeting 2,000 stores across 45 countries within five years, and to make that possible, it was necessary for us to establish the Jewells brand in the kinds of high-footfall and high-quality retail destinations that Hammerson have, to engage existing and new customers and create a wonderful retail experience for them.”

These store openings will mark an official launch for the Jewells brand, which currently has a “coming soon” page over what will become its e-commerce site.

According to Hammerson, Jewells is “backed by a proven global operator and investor, who Hammerson already successfully partners with across its destinations”.