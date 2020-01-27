Jigsaw flagship among flurry of new retailers to open at Covent Garden

A number of brands are to open stores at the Covent Garden estate, including flagship stores on Floral Street from Jigsaw and American Vintage.

British brand Jigsaw will upsize its current Floral Street store, expanding into Grade II listed Carriage Hall, opening in February, while fashion retailer American Vintage will open its own flagship in the summer. The two flagships will be joining Parisian label A.P.C. which opened a Floral Street store in December offering menswear, womenswear and accessories.

Across the wider estate, British independent brands Strathberry and Lulu Guinness will open stores in the Market Building and King Street respectively and will be joining existing British brands including Burberry, Mulberry, Penhaligon’s and Jo Malone London.