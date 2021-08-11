Jigsaw opens new King’s Road store

Jigsaw has opened the doors to its relocated 2,150 square foot store at 145 King’s Road in London.

The store aims to offer an immersive boutique shopping experience within the intimate space, for customers to shop its womenswear ready-to-wear and accessories collection, designed in-house by creative director Jo Sykes.

Jigsaw has collaborated with a series of creatives to transform the retail space as part of its continued support of the British creative industry, working with artisans to curate bespoke aspects within the store.

Details include a gold-leaf ceiling by Cas Pollen, bespoke furniture by Anna Unwin, lampshades from Bloomsbury Revisited, hoardings by Rosie McGuinness and floral creations by Bruton-based Lunaria.

Image: courtesy of Jigsaw

“Our new store design focuses on craftsmanship, natural materials and British made,” explained Jigsaw in a statement. “We are collaborating with local, small-business artisan makers and creators to ensure our boutique environment is unique and showcases local talent. Inhabiting the space, rather than shopfitting, brings a relaxed environment and space to try on in our large fitting room lounge and is respectful of the architectural features of the building.”

The store also has an “inviting frontage” with an open view into the store and space for window installations, as well as three rooms showcasing the brand’s collections and a spacious fitting room lounge.

The previous Jigsaw King’s Road store at 6 Duke of York Square closed in June.

