Jigsaw reveals new Cheltenham and St Pancras stores

British fashion retailer Jigsaw has revealed two new store openings to expand its retail portfolio in the UK.

Its Victorian Grade One listed store in St Pancras International station, London, opened recently, sitting alongside Fortnum and Mason, as well as LK Bennett, Kate Spade and Whistles.

It comes as the station looks to continue growing its premium fashion offering for its visitors, while already boasting an extensive luxury portfolio.

Jigsaw will also be opening a store in Cheltenham on September 28, on The Promenade.

The 1,356 square foot location, also Grade listed, has sat empty for four years, according to the brand, previously housing an Austin Reed store.

AMD Architects were tasked with rejuvenating the space into a boutique-feel.

The store will be home to a range of edited collections, alongside lounging areas with upcycled chairs and neutral furnishings.

Artists have further collaborated with the store on special features, including three light sculptures from artist and designer Isamu Noguchi.

Ultimately, Jigsaw hopes it will be able to capitalise on Cheltenham’s music-driven cultural community, it said in a release, with plans to host regular events in the retail space.