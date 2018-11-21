Jigsaw takes Black Friday U-turn, decides to participate in discount season

Jigsaw has taken a U-turn on its 2015 pledge to not take part in Black Friday, as the UK retailer joins the winter shopping bonanza for the first time this year.

Despite releasing a ‘pricing manifesto’ three years ago which stated that it would not take part in the discount season, a statement on the retailer’s website announced that the “dramatically” changing economic, political and retail landscapes had made it reconsider.

A statement on Jigsaw’s website read: “At the heart of every decision we make is our customer. In 2015, we launched a pricing manifesto pledging not to discount in season, but instead to offer end of season sales.

“We will continue to offer fantastic season-ending sales and reward our loyal customers throughout the season. In addition, we’ve listened to your feedback and stretched our pricing architecture to make our collection more accessible. We have also introduced occasional offers during the season for limited periods.

“What we haven’t done – and will not do – is compromise our quality. We value our sourcing principles, carefully chosen fabrics and great design. We price honestly. And we know you need beautiful wardrobe staples that won’t break the bank.”