Jil Sander opens new flagship store in Tokyo

The fashion house Jil Sander has expanded its presence in Japan. On Monday, the company, which is part of the Italian clothing group OTB SpA, announced the opening of a new flagship store in Tokyo.

The store in the Ginza district has a total area of ​​627 square meters on two floors, making it the label's largest to date worldwide. With the new opening, the brand is expanding its distribution network in Japan, which previously included twenty sales points.

According to the company, the interior design was the second time the fashion company had worked with the British architectural firm Casper Mueller Kneer, which had already designed the brand's flagship store on London's Bond Street. In addition to natural stone, wood and metal, recycled plastic was also used. With its design language and material aesthetics, the store design concept is intended to reflect the design principles of the Jil Sander design duo Lucie and Luke Meier.

In the new flagship, the fashion house now offers its ready-to-wear collections, shoes, accessories and jewelry, as well as a capsule collection developed exclusively for the location. In addition, the store also houses an exhibition space for art installations, which now shows a work by British sculptor Rachel Whiteread.

