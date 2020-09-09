Jimmy Choo announces collaboration with Timberland

Luxury brand, Jimmy Choo, has launched its collaboration with outdoor lifestyle brand, Timberland.

The inspiration behind the collaboration was to blend Timberland’s timeless look with Jimmy Choo’s distinctive style to create off-duty glamour, featuring beauty mogul, Kristen Noel Crawley, and model, Evan Mock, in the campaign.

The limited-edition collection, encrusted in Swarovski crystals, comprises four designs of the classic six-inch Timberland yellow boot. There are three unisex: one with a Swarovski crystal collar, one with gold glitter and a black pair with glitter, and one premium woman’s style with all-over Swarvoski crystal embellishment.

As part of Timberland’s pledge to plant 50 million trees over the next five years, for every pair of boots created in this collaboration a tree will be planted.

Sandra Choi, creative director of Jimmy Choo, said in a statement: “To collaborate with a brand like Timberland allows Jimmy Choo to explore a new avenue and take part in a different conversation.

“I love to mix it up by getting together with different creative minds combining our DNA to create a beautiful and surprising product with unexpected links to the roots of both our brands. Timberland’s outdoor work heritage combined with our high fashion sensibility creates something really exciting and unique in the market.”

The collection is available at selected Jimmy Choo stores globally, and Jimmy Choo’s and Timberland’s online websites.