Jins Eyewear opens new concept store in LA as it accelerates global expansion

Jins Eyewear US, Inc., part of Japanese eyewear company Jins Holdings Inc., has opened its latest US concept store in Los Angeles.

The new concept store brings the Tokyo-based brand’s eyewear styles and advanced lenses to Los Angeles locals. Located at 1227 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, the concept store features a range of state-of-the-art services and introduces Jins' new digital shopping experience, which offers custom prescription eyeglasses created on-site within 30 minutes.

The Jins concept store also features exclusive products and customization services to its customers, such as the “Watashi No Ippitsu - Customize my own eyewear-” service, which combines Jins’ traditional Japanese design with cutting-edge ‘inner rim’ technology. This service, available only at JINS flagship stores worldwide, allows customers to create personalized eyewear with a unique aesthetic.

Jins new LA store interior Credits: Jins Eyewear US, Inc.

Additionally, the store also showcases a new collaboration with Killspencer, a luxury handmade leather brand based in Los Angeles, which includes two exclusive items: an eyewear case and a multi-frame travel case.

Providing a digital-first shopping experience, customers can scan RFID-tagged products and receive personalized consultations at the concept store. After selecting lenses and fittings, custom prescription frames can be picked up in 30 minutes from an in-store locker or shipped home. The new digital-first system will be expanded globally to other Jins stores and will evolve based on customer feedback.

Jins’ debut Venice store interior concept includes a Japanese-inspired design, reflecting the intimate scale of traditional tea houses. The interior concept, designed by architects Fumiko Takahama and Tomohiko Komatsu and overseen by Placecraft Ten’s Shusuke Inoue, offers an immersive experience that highlights the brand’s values. Unique elements include a custom Japanese cypress wood table crafted using the "naguri" technique to display eyewear, with natural wood decor harmonizing with the building’s exposed brick, which reflects Jins' roots in Maebashi, Japan.

“We made use of the existing architecture to create a space that has the essence and philosophy of Japanese design, such as a tea ceremony room, by paying close attention to the size and height of the fixtures to express a cozy Japanese sense of scale,” said Takahama and Komatsu, in a statement. “We abstracted the space by painting the walls, ceiling, and existing structural beams white to lower the spatial center of gravity and used wood, plastering, and terrazzo to complement the existing red brick, a common element of Maebashi. By carefully selecting the material textures and colors, we designed a comfortable space that is in harmony as a whole.”

Currently operating 765 stores worldwide and more than 500 stores across Japan, Jins opened its first overseas store in China in 2010, followed by retail locations in the United States and Taiwan in 2015 and the Philippines and Hong Kong in 2018. The opening of its latest concept store in Los Angeles sees Jins accelerating its global expansion, with plans to open a new store in Vietnam this summer as it aims to become a “truly global brand.” The new Jins Abbot Kinney Store will be used to test new technology-led experiences, which will be implemented in other stores around the world.