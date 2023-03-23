Joe Browns eyes 10 new UK stores by end of 2024, creating 200 jobs

Joe Browns is bucking the broader UK retail trend by announcing ambitious plans to open 10 new stores by the end of 2024 on the back of “robust” Christmas trading.

It’s a significant expansion for the fashion and homes retailer, which currently only has two stores: one in York, and another in Meadowhall, Sheffield.

The company, which recently reported “robust” holiday trading, said the store openings would create 200 new jobs.

In the four weeks to December 25, sales at Joe Browns increased 19.5 percent year-on-year, with menswear leading the charge, up 35.2 percent, while womenswear increased 8.2 percent. The company’s home category also jumped 27 percent.

“The strong figures were delivered against a backdrop of external economic factors including the ongoing cost of living crisis, which continues to affect consumer confidence,” the retailer noted.

Joe Browns also announced Thursday it has entered into a “toe-in-the water” franchise agreement which will see another store open in Cumbria.

A first-of-its kind for the 25-year-old business, the 2,500 square foot store will open in May in Bowness-on-Windermere, and will carry womenswear, menswear, and home products.

Brick-and-mortar ‘key’ to Joe Browns’ future

Joe Browns chief executive Peter Alecock said the expansion of the retailer’s physical store estate is “a key building block to growing future brand awareness and sales”.

“In simple terms, it’s about getting the brand visible to as many potential customers as we can,” he said.

No locations for the ten new stores have been disclosed, but the retailer said it was “actively researching” the most suitable shopping centres, cities, and towns across the UK.

Alecock continued: “We know from our two existing stores that customers are returning to the high street and are wanting a variety of ways to shop with us.

“The new stores will bring to life everything that is remarkable about Joe Browns in environments that are unique to us, backed up with engaging customer service from colleagues that live and breathe the Joe Browns ethos.

“We are looking at a variety of locations that we can share when we have signed on the dotted line. We really can’t wait to get cracking - it's exciting times for the evolution of Joe Browns and when better than in our 25th year?”