Joe Browns to open debut flagship

Mail order and online fashion retailer Joe Browns is set to open its first physical store in Sheffield this autumn, as it looks to “transform into a multi-channel retailer”.

Joe Browns has signed up to a 4,000 square foot unit within Meadowhall in Sheffield, which is currently undergoing major regeneration works and will launch its debut flagship with its autumn/winter 2017 collection of clothing and accessories for men and women.

Simon Brown, managing director and founder of Joe Browns, said: “We are thrilled at the opportunity to launch our first ever store within Meadowhall, offering our existing loyal customers a new way to shop with us and allowing us to meet a brand new audience.

“This is a really exciting step for the company that will transform us into a true multi-channel retailer and we can’t wait to start that journey at Meadowhall.”

The debut flagship will be designed by Dalziel and Pow, the agency that also worked with Missguided with its debut bricks-and-mortar stores, and they will be looking to tailor the store design to reflect the brand’s personality as well as appeal to a new audience for the online retailer.

David Dalziel, creative director at Dalziel and Pow, added: “Designing a store for a popular online brand is a huge responsibility, we need to reflect their core strengths in a way that is truly individual and appealing to the new audience it is about to meet. Joe Browns is full of personality, so it’s clear we have lots of inspiring content to build on.”

British Land, which owns Meadowhall, notes that its True Value of Stores research reveals that physical stores improve brand awareness, customer service, and trust, as well as also contributing to online sales that do not directly touch the store. It also predicts that retailers that can offer a seamless omnichannel experience for shoppers are likely to outperform.

Meadowhall is currently undergoing a 60 million pound refurbishment, which has seen a host of new stores committing to the Yorkshire shopping centre including Flannels and Tag Heuer, as well as redesigns from House of Fraser, AllSaints, Hollister and Hugo Boss.

Image: courtesy of Joe Browns