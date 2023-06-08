Joe Browns to open its first store in four years in the Lake District

Fashion and homeware retailer Joe Browns is opening a new store in Bowness-on-Windemere in Cumbria on June 10.

The store will mark the brand’s first retail opening in four years and its first franchise store in partnership with retail entrepreneurs Adrian and Julie North.

Located in Queen’s Square, Bowness-on-Windemere, the store spans 2,500 square feet and will feature Joe Browns womenswear, menswear and homeware offering.

Peter Alecock, chief executive at Joe Browns, said in a statement: “We are excited to be opening our first new store in four years with an amazing franchise partner. Bowness-on-Windemere is a fantastic location for the store.

“The lakes are one of the UK’s most remarkable areas, so where better to open one of the UK’s most remarkable stores? It’s a fantastic location to showcase our exciting, colourful, and engaging clothing and homewares. Bowness will stock the very best we have to offer and is the first of our franchise partnerships, so we can’t wait to welcome in all our new shoppers.”

Adrian North, Joe Browns Bowness franchise owner, added: “In a time of homogenous high streets we are delighted to be working with a truly adventurous brand that has the vision and courage to step outside convention.

“Using our 33 years retail experience and working closely with Joe Browns wonderful team we have created our most ambitious store ever, full of colourful surprises in keeping with a brand that brings excitement back into fashion and shopping.”