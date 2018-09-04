John Lewis adds ‘& Partners’ as part of rebrand

John Lewis and Waitrose, part of the John Lewis Partnership, have both added ‘& Partners’ in their brand names as the business look to “focus on what differentiates them from competitors”.

The rebrand, which aims to highlight the businesses 83,000 partners who work for the two retailers, was unveiled this morning on the facades of the John Lewis flagship on Oxford Street in London, which has undergone a multi-million pound refurbishment, as well as its stores at White City, Westfield, and Waitrose’s shops in Edgware Road and Clerkenwell in London.

In addition, all logos have been changed on both retailer’s websites, as well as carrier bags, uniforms, trolleys, marketing activity, internal shop signs and selected lorries and vans, said the retailer in a statement.

The full identity change to all 50 John Lewis shop and 348 Waitrose facades and the combined fleet of 3,500 lorries and vans is being phased “over a number of years” to tie in with refurbishment plans.

The rebrand has been designed to highlight the company’s partnership business model and culture, which it states “differentiates them from their main competitors at a time when both businesses are investing in the service their partners offer”.

Paula Nickolds, John Lewis & Partners, managing director said in a press release: “Our Partnership business model and the inherent strength of our Partners really sets us apart. That’s why the change to our visual identity this week puts Partners back at the heart of everything we do. This move not only reflects the business we have become but more importantly, the business we want to be.”

The move comes as part of its continued investment in its identity, the John Lewis Partnership said in June that it would continue to invest in both businesses at a rate of 400 million-500 million pounds per year, to enable the two retail businesses to differentiate themselves from other retailers by innovating in products, customer service and services.

The launch of the new identity is being supported by the first ever joint John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners national marketing campaign, which marks the single biggest ever campaign for both brands outside of Christmas. It includes a new TV and cinema advert, which features children putting their heart into performing a school play to the sound of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody song and ends with the line ‘For us, it’s personal’.

Waitrose & Partners managing director Rob Collins added: “This moment is far more significant than simply adding words and changing the design.

“It symbolises something bigger, expressing what’s different about our business and signalling our intent to make that difference count for even more: committed, knowledgeable partners who care about the business they own, sharing their love of food and offering great customer service.”

Meanwhile, John Lewis & Partners’ launched its largest own-brand womenswear collection featuring 300 designs, which was created entirely in-house today. The line carries the new name John Lewis & Partners branding and is described by Jo Bennett, head of buying, womenswear as being about “more than, well, clothes”.

On the retailer’s website, Bennett said of the new collection: "It’s about a new style philosophy that embraces women’s individuality and the way they dress, using colour and silhouette to create new building blocks for your wardrobe.

"The range is the antithesis of trends. We’re putting style before fast fashion. We’re empowering women to be individual, to be themselves."

The John Lewis Partnership is the UK's largest example of an employee-owned business where all 83,000 staff are partners in the business. The business has annual gross sales of over 11.5 billion pounds.

Images: John Lewis & Partners website