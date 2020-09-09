John Lewis and First Insight develop partnership

Global technology company, First Insight, and John Lewis and Partners, have announced the expansion of their partnership.

This follows the successful pilot of First Insight’s analytics platform to enable John Lewis to improve its assortments of its womenswear and homeware categories through data-driven decision-making research.

“It’s crucial for retailers and brands to have a deep understanding of their customers and a data-driven decision-making process in order to succeed in today’s challenging economic environment,” said Greg Petro, CEO and founder of First Insight, in a statement.

“We’re very pleased to be expanding our partnership with John Lewis following a successful initial test phase. The retailer will now be able to use voice-of-the-customer analytics to make more informed decisions that will help differentiate its product assortment across numerous categories.”

First Insight uses social engagement tools to gather real-time preference, and is filtered through the analytic model to determine what customers will like best.

Susan Young, partner and head of trading operations and development at John Lewis, said: “We want to become even more data-driven in our decisions. In the trial we used the test results to optimise product and volume buying decisions for our home and fashion ranges.

“We will now expand the use of First Insight to further leverage their customer-driven insights to help our buyers create and select differentiated products.”