John Lewis and Partners launches online Christmas shop

The John Lewis Partnership has launched its online Christmas shop, with four months to go until Christmas Eve.

The retailer has brought forward the launch ten days earlier than last year due to the high level of customer searches on its website for Christmas products, which are up 370 percent compared to 2019.

Ranging from Art Nouveau to Pop art and Renaissance, John Lewis was inspired by seven different art movements for this year’s Christmas decorations.

Jason Billings-Cray, partner and Christmas buyer, said in a statement: “Christmas always provides a reason for celebration and a welcome break. Understandably it looks as if people are looking forward to and planning for it earlier than ever this year.

“Christmas celebrations mostly take place in our homes and we have seen how the lockdown has made people think more about their homes, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that people are already thinking about how they will decorate their homes this Christmas.

“During the lockdown many people have spent more time outdoors and become closer to nature. From the hundreds of emails from customers asking to be alerted when specific decorations become available it looks as if animal baubles will be the most popular this year with peacocks, squirrels and toucans topping the list of most wanted.”

It’s not only decorations on the consumer’s mind, searches for ‘Christmas’ are up 42 percent compared to last year on Waitrose’s website over July and August.

The full range of Christmas products will be on the John Lewis website by the end of this week and will be available in shops across the UK from 25 September.