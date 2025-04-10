John Lewis announces investments into Home brand to emphasise lifestyle offer

Department store John Lewis is bolstering its Home brand as it looks to reinforce its “position as a lifestyle leader” through the category. To help build it up, John Lewis has appointed David Barrett as its new head of design.

Barrett returned to John Lewis in mid-2024 to take on the position head of product innovation for own brand furniture after stepping down from the company in 2021 following almost 10 years of service. During his initial time at John Lewis, Barrett served as a furniture buyer before becoming category lead in furniture.

In regards to new investments, John Lewis said it was adding 30 new homeware brands to its Home category; is launching a biannual home publication dubbed ‘Foundation'; and has unveiled a homeware-focused spring marketing campaign, ‘One thing can make the room’.

The company is also set to work with the winner of this year’s BBC Interior Design Masters TV competition, starting April 10, who will have the opportunity to design their own homeware collection alongside the retailer’s in-house design team.

The decision to invest into the Home brand comes as the category’s customers rose 11 percent last year, John Lewis brand director, Rosie Hanley, said in a release. Hanley continued: “We’re trusted for our quality, service and unrivalled range of home products. The investment we’re making in our brand this spring is to inspire our customers with our style.”