John Lewis announces store reopening measures

John lewis has announced a number of new measures to ensure “fuss-free shopping” for customers ahead of stores reopening in England next month.

The British retailer will offer shoppers the opportunity to book timed shopping slots in advance when non-essential stores are permitted to reopen on 2 December. From that date, customers can pre-book their visit online to any John Lewis store including those in Scotland and Wales up to 14 days in advance of their visit.

Additionally, more than 900 click-and-collect locations will be available across the UK at 15 Waitrose and 16 John Lewis car parks.

John Lewis said its stores will also have the option to extend trading hours in the run-up to Christmas to help spread footfall.

“Our priority is to make sure [customers] are able to shop as safely and easily as they can, whether in our shops or online while continuing to be delighted and inspired by our Christmas offer,” John Lewis executive director Pippa Wicks said in a statement.

“While the nation is famous for its love of queuing, we want to make sure that as temperatures drop, our customers have the chance to do their Christmas shopping in a comfortable, convenient way, however they choose to shop with us.

“Our Partners have been busy making our shops look and feel as festive as ever and we hope that they will bring our customers some Christmas cheer as they prepare for the festive season.”