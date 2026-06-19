John Lewis commits to recruit 1,000 care-experienced young people

The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) has committed to offering 1,000 additional roles to young people who have experienced care. The target, set for 2030, is more than double than the prior goal, which had been established as part of the group’s Building Happier Futures programme, which launched in 2022.

The initiative specifically applies to individuals who have been in foster care, children’s homes or under local authority guardianship, and are therefore more likely to experience unemployment, housing instability and the criminal justice system.

Now active at John Lewis and Waitrose stores across the UK, the programme is being overseen by employees with ‘Care Aware’ training. The group said it plans to offer at least 250 roles a year, many of which will be permanent positions. For seasonal or fixed-term roles, participants will also have access to the same employability programme to boost skills.

JLP’s chairman, Jason Tarry, said it was vital to continue supporting young people facing significant barriers to employment. “As an employee-owned business, we’re able to make decisions that benefit society over shareholders, and Building Happier Futures is a shining example. Four years in and it’s needed more than ever, so we’re doubling down on our commitment,” Tarry continued.

The announcement coincides with John Lewis’ call on the government to allow employers to access Growth and Skills Levy funding to use for workforce training and pre-employment programmes targeting marginalised groups. The company has also requested for the removal of funded apprenticeships that support progression into management roles to be reconsidered.