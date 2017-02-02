John Lewis cuts returns policy

Department store chain John Lewis has cut its “no quibbles” 90-day refund window to just 35-days.

The new rule, which although is significantly shorter, is still longer than average return policies on the high street, and the retailer has said that most customers will not notice a difference as the majority of return products are done so within 35 days anyway.

A spokeswoman for John Lewis said: ”Our 35 day, no quibble, returns policy for unwanted items which we’re introducing this week will be one of the best returns policies of all UK retailers. Before we made the change, we asked our customers about our policy and found that over 85 percent were unaware of our policy for unwanted items and over 90 percent of customers who change their mind about a product bring it back within 35 days.

“Today, our product ranges, particularly clothing, change much more frequently than they used to and bringing items back once products are out of stock can lead to disappointment. In addition, customers can now return a John Lewis product much more easily at over 400 locations across the UK.”

The returns policy change came into effect on February 1. All items purchased before then will continue with the 90-day rule, however, if the customer opts to return or exchange the item, they will be switched over to the 35-day policy.

Image: courtesy of John Lewis