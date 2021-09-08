John Lewis expands Anyday range to include fashion

John Lewis has expanded its Anyday own-brand range to include menswear, womenswear and childrenswear following its launch in home, technology and nursery in April.

Designed in-house, the clothing range includes 700 pieces with a “casual, everyday style” designed around key shifts in dressing attitudes over the past year and a half, with an aim to be both “comfortable enough to wear at home and stylish enough to venture out in”.

As with homeware, the brand is the retailer’s most affordable to date, with prices on average 20 percent lower than its current own-brand ranges.

All cotton is backed by the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), and, “where possible”, polyester is 100 percent recycled and the Viscose is Ecoveraro.

The range spans from pants to puffer jackets, and everyday basics to on-trend styles.

Prices range from 4 pounds for children’s leggings to 95 pounds for a men’s puffer jacket made from recycled wadding.

Other key womenswear prices include a t-shirt (6 pounds) joggers (22 pounds), a dress (36 pounds) and a jumpsuit (48 pounds).

The launch of clothing will expand the Anyday range by 53 percent to over 3,600 products.