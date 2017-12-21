John Lewis extends Click & Collect pick up services ahead of Christmas

John Lewis is set to extend its Click & Collection order cut off by 24 hours. Customers now have the chance to place their orders in time for Christmas until 8 pm on Saturday, 23 December.

Afterwards, they can collect their parcels in store until closing time on Christmas Eve. The British department store group, which operates 35 stores across the country, is set to remain open as usual on Christmas Eve in accordance with normal Sunday opening times.

"With Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday this year we're expecting to see a gifting surge right up until the last minute," commented Dino Rocos, Operations Director, John Lewis. "We make very specific commitments to deliver for our customers - and this promise is all the more important at Christmas when people are looking to share gifts with their loved ones."

"Our decision to extend Click & Collect cut off times this Christmas means that for our customers the stress of Christmas shopping is a thing of the past, allowing them to spend more time with their families and less time chasing parcels at this important time of year. In addition, our Click & Collect process is managed internally within the John Lewis network which helps us to maintain our high level of customer service."