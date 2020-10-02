John Lewis launches black partner advisory group to review inclusivity of fashion

As part of black history month, the John Lewis and Partners group has announced a series of actions aimed at building a more inclusive company.

The company plans to work with partners from under-represented groups to create a new diversity and inclusion strategy, and set associated targets.

A kindness rules statement has been launched in all of its shops, stating that there will be zero tolerance to discrimination or racism in any way.

There has been a reverse mentoring scheme launched, where 176 leaders have been partnered up with black partners who provide mentorship, guidance and support.

As well as focusing on partners in the company, a black partner advisory group has been created to review its products in fashion, food and more to make sure they are inclusive and representative for its customers.