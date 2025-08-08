John Lewis makes ‘multi-million’ pound investment in beauty with new dedicated halls

John Lewis has said it is ushering in a “new era for beauty” through a multi-million pound investment into the category. The British department store will use the investment to roll out six Beauty Halls within existing stores across the UK, starting with its site in Liverpool.

Here, the dedicated Beauty Hall has now reopened and will serve as the blueprint for the concept’s national expansion, with the inclusion of a new partnership with Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand.

The design intends to extend “beyond the traditional counter-based model”, John Lewis said, with “sensory spaces” allowing customers to discover new brands and experience treatments and consultations.

The Liverpool Beauty Hall has been expanded by almost 40 percent to 16,000 square feet, housing 132 premium brands and 23 new or expanded counters.

John Lewis' refurbished Beauty Hall in Liverpool. Credits: John Lewis.

Similar transformations will also come to John Lewis stores in Bluewater, Solihull and Cambridge before the end of 2025.

The project comes as part of a wider 800 million pound commitment towards the John Lewis brand, and responds to a growth in the retailer’s beauty category, for which sales have increased 40 percent over the last five years.

In a release, Vikki Kavanagh, chief commercial officer at John Lewis, said the retailer’s stores were the “physical heartbeat of the brand” and are “designed for connection and discovery”.

She continued: “The vision is for the stores to be destinations where people can discover and shop curated collections, learn from an expert, try a new beauty treatment, or meet a friend for lunch. Ultimately, John Lewis aims for everyone who walks through its doors to leave feeling genuinely inspired.”