John Lewis opens first Caffè Nero shop in-store

John Lewis Partnership has teamed up with coffee chain Caffè Nero to open its shops in John Lewis stores, building on the successful relationship between Waitrose and the Nero Group established in 2021.

The strategic partnership saw the first Caffè Nero shop open within a John Lewis store in Westfield White City shopping centre. The 1,500 square foot Caffè Nero concession seats 72 people and offers the full range of Caffè Nero’s premium speciality coffees and its deli food.

It joins five new Caffè Nero shops opening in Waitrose supermarkets this month as the retail group continues to evolve its offering to attract customers.

Will Stratton-Morris, Caffè Nero chief executive UK, said in a statement: “Our partnership with Waitrose continues to build and we’ve been delighted with the close working relationship we have grown. We have always seen the potential to deepen that relationship further and the launch of the new cafes in Waitrose is a key step in that process, as is widening the scope of our relationship with our first Caffè Nero store within a John Lewis store.

“I’m excited that customers can enjoy the hospitality and premium coffee of a Caffè Nero within the unique shopping experience of John Lewis. It’s a perfect pairing and there is still so much scope for our partnership to continue to grow.”