John Lewis promotes Anyday through pop-ups

John Lewis is promoting its new Anyday range through pop ups in shopping centres.

Set in temporary showrooms in John Lewis stores, the pop ups have already appeared in Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Oxford and Manchester. Currently, there are pop ups in Cardiff and Leicester.

Originally a homeware brand, Anyday recently released its first fashion line in September, featuring 3,600 products. Anyday also uses sustainable material such as recycled polyester and Ecovero viscose, the latter of which is produced out of wood pulp and comes from responsibly managed forests.

The pop ups display the new Anyday fashion line as well as its home and nursery ranges.