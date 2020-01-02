John Lewis reports slow start to festive sale

British department store John Lewis and Partners has reported a “slower than usual start” to its clearance promotions, as sales were down 4.1 percent in the week to December 28.

John Lewis did note that it was a “positive week” for a fashion, with clothing sales up 5.8 percent and last-minute Christmas shopping saw an increase in sales of beauty of 36 percent, while jewellery increased by 27 percent and women’s nightwear by 22 percent.

This, however, wasn’t replicated across home, as sales were down 5.3 percent despite customers shopping for last-minute stationery and gift food in the run-up to Christmas, added the British retailer.

In addition, electrical and home technology sales were also down 14.5 percent due to “slower demand” for clearance promotions.

