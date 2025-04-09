John Lewis rolling out repair service to all stores

British department store John Lewis is expanding its repair service to all its shops following a successful trial launched at five stores in July 2024.

The service will continue to be in partnership with Johnsons, a Timpson Group company, and will allow shoppers access to fashion repairs, alterations, dry cleaning and handbag restoration.

In addition, the repairs and alteration service will also include homeware items such as duvets, bedding, curtains and rug cleaning.

The extension of the scheme is in response to the local customers at the trial locations being “quick to take advantage of the service,” explains John Lewis.

The most popular services from the trial were minor rip and seam repairs and trouser alterations. One major success was the restoration of a vintage Chanel bag to near-new condition within days.

John Lewis repairs and alteration service with Johnsons Credits: John Lewis

Katie Papakonstantinou, director of services and hospitality at John Lewis, said in a statement: “We’re so excited to bring this service to all John Lewis stores. John Lewis has always been committed to providing a brilliant retail experience for customers, and repair adds another dimension to that.

“The great thing about repair is it works for the old and the new. Whether you need something tailored to fit you better or want to give your mum’s old handbag a new life, we’ve made it easy to restore treasured products.”

Marija Rompani, director of ethics and sustainability at John Lewis Partnership, added: “We’re still learning about which circular economy models work so it's great when a trial delivers positive results and shows us how we can make it effective at scale.

“Repair is a crucial part of the circular economy and mirrors our commitment to designing items with quality and longevity in mind, as part of our circular strategy.”