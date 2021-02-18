John Lewis signs up to Prince of Wales’ ‘Terra Carta’

The John Lewis Partnership has been announced as the first retailer to sign up to the Prince of Wales’ ‘Terra Carta’, which forms part of HRH’s Sustainable Markets Initiative, a charter that puts nature, people and planet at the heart of global business.

Launched in January 2021, the ‘Terra Carta’ (earth charter) provides a roadmap to 2030 for businesses to move towards an ambitious and sustainable future.

One that the Prince of Wales explains on his website: “Offers the basis of a recovery plan that puts nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation - one that will harness the power of nature combined with the transformative power, innovation and resources of the private sector.”

The Sustainable Markets Initiative has a 10-point action plan for the decade to provide an integrated roadmap to a more sustainable future, while also explaining to companies that sustainability does not require them to sacrifice profits. The action plan covers investments, prices, standards, nature, innovation, policies, solutions, systems, pathways to decarbonise, and shifting default settings to sustainable models.

The John Lewis Partnership has pledged to support the Terra Carta, its principles and action articles, as they “complement existing sustainability commitments,” said the retail group in a statement.

This includes the retail group pledging to become net-zero carbon across our entire operations by 2035, which will be supported by removing fossil fuels across its entire transport fleet by 2030. All of its heavy goods vehicles will also be converted to biomethane gas, which is made of food waste, by 2028.

In addition, all of its own-brand product packaging across Waitrose and John Lewis will be widely recyclable, reusable, or home compostable by 2023.

With regards it Waitrose operations, the company has implemented new future farming ambitions include embracing regenerative farming techniques through its new Waitrose Agriculture Commitments.

As the only supermarket that runs its own farm, Waitrose said it will use its Leckford Estate to bench test regenerative farming and carbon mitigation techniques for the benefit of UK agriculture. The retail group said it will achieve its carbon targets by sourcing food only from carbon net-zero farms in the UK by 2035 and will continue to create groundbreaking animal welfare pledges, ensuring all livestock should have a demonstrably ‘good life’.

Waitrose we will also halve food waste in its own operations and supply chain and help halve customers’ own household food waste by 2030, while John Lewis will lead the ‘made to last’ movement to ensure products can be loved for longer, with all product categories having a ‘buy back’ or ‘take back’ solution by 2025.

All key raw materials in own-brand products will also be from sustainable or recycled sources by 2025, and we will continue to develop sustainable rental and resale options for customers.

HRH The Prince of Wales, said in a statement: “The more companies that sign up to the Terra Carta, the greater its capability will be to drive the change we so desperately need. I can only encourage more people to join this urgent call to arms.”

Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, added: “HRH The Prince of Wales has made an outstanding contribution to global environmental preservation and protection for over 40 years and we are proud to support his latest initiative and become a Terra Carta supporter.

“The Terra Carta reinforces the partnership’s commitment to sustainability and we’re pleased to be the first retailer to support. It will help galvanise our work to put the environment at the heart of what we do. We know we still have a long way to go but each day we are making progress.”

Images: courtesy of the John Lewis Partnership