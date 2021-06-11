John Lewis to add over 100 fashion brands in next 12 months

John Lewis has announced plans to add more than 100 fashion brands to its offering in the next 12 months by allowing them for the first time to sell their products directly on its website.

The British retailer said it aims to add 40 new brands in the coming six months which aim to attract a more “diverse range of customer”.

As part of that, the company will add plus-size lingerie brand Oola and inclusive menswear labels Raging Bull and Spoke London. It will also expand its range of more affordable brands online including Crew Clothing, Dorina Lingerie and Lands’ End.

There will also be an increased focus on sustainable brands in response to customer demand, including the likes of Knowledge Cotton Apparel, Dedicated and Lefrik.

It comes as the high street retailer continues to bolster its online offering as part of a broader digital-first transformation strategy announced last year, with an aim to become a 60 to 70 percent online retailer by 2025.

The new womenswear brands include Dorina, Hot Squash, Little Mistress, Maison Scotch, Nudea, Playful Promises and Sculptress Lingerie.

New menswear brands include Ben Sherman, Farah, Harrys of London, Koy Clothing, Psycho Bunny and Raging Bull.

Meanwhile kidswear brands Dinoski, Trotters and The Little Tailor will also join the line-up.

John Lewis executive director Pippa Wicks said the introduction of the new brands and the expanded ranges of existing ones comes as part of the company’s mission to “modernise” the John Lewis brand.

“We’ve offered customers the option to buy larger branded home products directly from suppliers via johnlewis.com for a number of years and we’re now expanding this into fashion, providing customers with even greater choice,” she in a release.

“In the future, we plan to bring onboard and expand many more of our fashion brands, giving customers even more of what they love,” she added.