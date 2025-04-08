John Lewis to add Tess Daly and Gayle Lawton’s Naia Beach to stores

Naia Beach, a British swimwear brand founded by friends Gayle Lawton and TV personality Tess Daly, is set to make its debut in John Lewis stores throughout the UK.

Starting this summer, the label will be sold at six John Lewis stores, including Oxford Street, Peter Jones, High Wycombe Southampton, Leeds and Cheadle. Naia Beach will also be available via John Lewis’ online store.

A buyer for John Lewis, Amy Jukes, said the motivation to stock Naia Beach was to build on the retailer’s “extensive range of high quality, trusted brands”.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, Daly and Lawton said they were thrilled to have Naia stocked in John Lewis, marking a “significant moment” for the brand as it continues to expand in the UK and internationally.

Their statement continued: “We are excited to offer our swim and resort wear collections, known for their quality, attention to detail, and perfect fit, to a wider audience through John Lewis.

“With its renowned reputation for excellence and exceptional customer service, John Lewis is the ideal partner to share our collections with new customers."