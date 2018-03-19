John Lewis to launch first ‘Style Studio’

Department store John Lewis has revealed that its new 50th store, set to open within Westfield London’s extension this week, will have the retailer’s first ‘Style Studio’ as part of the brand’s plans to introduce a “modern-day department store” as a “place to shop, do and learn under one roof”.

The new 230,000 square foot department store will anchor the new 600 million pounds White City, Westfield extension and aims to offer customers new things to do and learn every time they visit, including daily fashion style talks, cookery masterclasses in the demonstration kitchen, and beauty treatments.

Paula Nickolds, managing director of John Lewis said: “Retail is changing but today's department shop is as relevant as it ever has been in responding to the needs of our customers. This shop demonstrates our latest thinking on how the department store can be a place in which you can shop, do and learn in a way you haven't been able to before.

“We're bringing to West London a new level of personalised, curated shopping which until now has been the preserve of boutique shops.”

This includes John Lewis’s first ‘Style Studio’ on the first floor. The 700 square foot studio will offer men and women with a passion for fashion to enjoy a one-on-one, or group style consultation. Customers will be able to choose which of the five personal stylists they want to style them in one of seven different style and beauty advice appointments - from assistance with getting ready for a special event, to a wardrobe refresh in addition to two options which include make-up, beauty treatments and afternoon tea.

The personal stylists have all been trained at the London College of Style and by renowned stylist and former Vogue fashion director, Lucinda Chambers, who taught them how to translate high fashion catwalk trends to the shopfloor.

The aim of the new store is to create a closer relationship with its customers, said John Lewis, and this includes a new app-based service that will allow consumers to keep in keep in touch with their personal stylist. The app, will alert by text or email about products based on personal preferences, as well as tell customers when a new collection has arrived from their favourite brand, or if a product they love is going into price match.

Another fashion coup is that the new department store will also be the first in the UK to sell US denim brand Madewell, the sister brand to J Crew. To celebrate the launch US custom stitching business Ft Lonesome will customise Madewell’s product with London-themed patches in the new store from March 20-21.

Christine Kasoulis, director of fashion at John Lewis, said: “We are working hard to give our customers a unique and inspiring mix of brands here at John Lewis, and the addition of Madewell continues to grow our exclusive product offering that can’t be found anywhere else.”

Madewell is among one of the many new brands John Lewis is adding, the shop will stock over 150,000 products and more than 1,000 brands.

Nickolds added: “This shop offers customers something different. You can get style advice for yourself or your home, learn a new skill, play with the latest smart home technology and so much more. It's also a place where we can build a far more personal relationship with our customers - bringing together the very best of our service offer and our outstanding Partners.”

The department store will also offer John Lewis's first ever 'Discovery Room’, where customers can learn a vast array of new skills from expert staff such as how to perfectly light a room, how to make a house a smart home and hang a picture perfectly.

The shop will also have an 'Experience Desk’ and lounge where specially trained staff will provide a 'concierge style' service. These assistants will consult customers on their needs, recommend solutions from the 23 different services on offer from home design advice to travel advice, book appointments with expert Partners, and reserve tickets for events happening in store.

There will also be an improved beauty offering with two new services, a nail and brow bar, as well as a hair and beauty salon, as well as a beauty hall.

John Lewis operates 50 John Lewis shops across the UK, 36 department stores, 12 John Lewis at home and shops at St Pancras International and Heathrow Terminal 2, as well as johnlewis.com. It’s 50th store will open March 20 in Westfield London.

Images: courtesy of John Lewis